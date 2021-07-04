  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Heal Country: the heart of the Gospel. For NAIDOC Week 2021.
    Heal Country: the heart of the Gospel. For NAIDOC Week 2021.
    Opinion: Genesis Tells Us That God is So Much More Than Just One Gender
    Opinion: Genesis Tells Us That God is So Much More Than Just One Gender
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
  • Reviews
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
CCLI extends its streaming licence for churches

CCLI extends its streaming licence for churches

The restrictions on livestreaming in our present circumstances that singing on live streams has been paused while the Delta variant of Covid 19 is continuing to be transmitted throughout the community.

The current restrictions can be viewed on the NSW Governments COVID 19 information here.

With this in mind CCLI has extended its streaming licence to cover recorded material when singing is not permitted.

The CCLI Streaming Plus Licence grants you the legal permission to stream master recordings, including artist tracks, backing tracks, and multitracks, from the world’s leading publishers and labels.

The CCLI Streaming and Streaming Plus licences enable your church to reach a wider community with your worship. Whether to include members of your congregation unable to be there in person, or those not ready to cross your threshold, these licences extend your ministry far beyond your walls.

Available as an add-on to the CCLI Church Copyright Licence, the Streaming and Streaming Plus Licence extends your authorisation to enable the webcasting of your entire service. The safe streaming of master recordings and multitracks is now included with the Streaming Plus Licence.

For the full list of items that are covered in this new Streaming Plus Licence through CCLI plus FAQs visit the Streaming Plus licence webspage here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

This week is National Aborigines and Islanders Day…
WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE: ⛪ a community-engaged chu…
The ACT is set to receive its first #Sleepbus for…
Four Sydney council areas placed under a stay at h…
If you are 6 or 106, 🎲EARTH CARE 🎲 is the ultimate…
Today is the World Refugee Day, an international d…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top