CCLI extends its streaming licence for churches

The restrictions on livestreaming in our present circumstances that singing on live streams has been paused while the Delta variant of Covid 19 is continuing to be transmitted throughout the community.

The current restrictions can be viewed on the NSW Governments COVID 19 information here.

With this in mind CCLI has extended its streaming licence to cover recorded material when singing is not permitted.

The CCLI Streaming Plus Licence grants you the legal permission to stream master recordings, including artist tracks, backing tracks, and multitracks, from the world’s leading publishers and labels.

The CCLI Streaming and Streaming Plus licences enable your church to reach a wider community with your worship. Whether to include members of your congregation unable to be there in person, or those not ready to cross your threshold, these licences extend your ministry far beyond your walls.

Available as an add-on to the CCLI Church Copyright Licence, the Streaming and Streaming Plus Licence extends your authorisation to enable the webcasting of your entire service. The safe streaming of master recordings and multitracks is now included with the Streaming Plus Licence.

For the full list of items that are covered in this new Streaming Plus Licence through CCLI plus FAQs visit the Streaming Plus licence webspage here.