Learning community returns to UTC

United Theological College will resume in-person classes on Monday, 13 July.

The college’s return to in-person classes comes after nearly an entire Semester needed to be delivered online because of COVID-19.

The Centre for Ministry, where the college is located, now has a number of safety features in place. All classes and rooms will have hand sanitiser, markings for social distancing, and limits on numbers for each room. People who attend will need to provide their names and phone numbers for record-keeping.

Rev. Peter Walker is the Principal of United Theological College. He told Insights that he was excited to see students returning to the college.

“UTC is a learning community,” Rev. Walker said.

“It’s terrific that our learning community is coming back together.”

United Theological College had learnt much from the COVID-19 experience. As part of this, the college will be also giving students the option of attending classes via Zoom.

“UTC has discovered in the Covid19 experience that we  can offer learning for everyone – no matter where they are. And so the college faculty are eager to find new ways to support learning for Uniting Church communities beyond Sydney,” he said.

“We’d love to hear from anyone in rural and regional settings who might wish to talk about theological education.”

“People can expect exceptionally good subjects that are available face-to-face and online. And people do not need to be an enrolled student to participate in UTC classes. For a small audit fee, anyone can take a class just for the enjoyment and challenge of learning. Among the subjects available this semester are Introduction to the New Testament, Who is Jesus Christ, Being the Church, and Contemporary Mission and Evangelism.”

Camden Theological library reopened on 6 July for in-person borrowing.

Semester two begins on Monday, 13 July 2020. For more information, visit the official UTC website here.

