Camden Theological Library to reopen

Camden Theological Library will be cautiously reopening on Monday, 6 July. The library will be open again for borrowing and research, with a number of protocols put in place to ensure that it remains safe against the spread of COVID-19.

The library’s initial opening hours will be from 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

While the library will reopen for perusal and borrowing, certain spaces will remain closed. Library staff will observe new safety protocols.

Under the new protocols, borrowers will also return Library books via an external returns chute.

They must also clean their hands with sanitiser before putting on gloves.



Only a certain amount of desks will be “open” for use.



Hand sanitiser will be available for use.

Camden Theological Library will also put in place physical distancing measures and space capacity limits will apply.

For more information, contact Camden Theological Library via email here.