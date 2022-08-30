  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Kidney health red socks run returns

Kidney health red socks run returns

The Red Socks Run starts on Saturday, 1 October and Kidney Health Australia is encouraging people to sign up for the free virtual challenge to run, walk, or ride 60 kilometres over the month of October to combat kidney disease.

Participants can do the Red Socks Run at their own time and place and sign up as an individual or as part of a team.

Chris Forbes is Kidney Health Australia’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Forbes said the Red Socks Run 60km challenge was inspired by people living with kidney failure who require life-saving dialysis.

“There are more than 27,000 Australians living with kidney failure and over half of those need dialysis treatment to survive,” he explained.

“On average they spend 60 hours per month strapped to a machine to clean their blood.”

Kidney Health Australia is determined to prevent more people reaching kidney failure and enduring a lifetime on dialysis. With 1.5 million Australians unaware they have the early signs of the disease, the Red Socks Run also aims to raise vital awareness.

“The shocking fact about kidney disease is that a person can lose up to 90 percent of kidney function before any symptoms are apparent,” Mr Forbes said.

“A person could be relatively fine one day and the next they could be in hospital facing a life sentence of continuous dialysis or on a transplant list, waiting for a suitable kidney donor.”

On average, 63 Australians will die every day from kidney-related disease. There is currently no known cure for it.

The Red Socks Run helps to fund life-changing treatments and vital support services for those living with the disease.

“You can run, walk or ride 60km over the month of October or choose your own goal. No matter how far you walk, run or ride, every kilometre will help someone whose life has been turned upside down by a kidney disease diagnosis.”

Turn your good health into the support that can save a life by signing up to the Red Sock Socks Run and buying a pair of limited-edition Red Socks to wear proudly throughout October.

To find out more and sign up for the Kidney Health Red Socks Run, visit the event website .

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Celtic Britain & Ireland Pilgrimage
    Wed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022

  • International Day of Peace
    Wed, 21st Sep 2022

  • Who's in the Pews
    Thu, 22nd Sep 2022

  • Inaugural Rev. Harry Herbert Oration
    Wed, 5th Oct 2022

  • Transforming Practices - Pastoral and Professional Supervision
    Fri, 7th Oct 2022

  • See more events

    • ADD AN EVENT

    Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

    To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

    Connect With Us

    Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

    INSTAGRAM

    API access deactivated. To reactivate, go to the app dashboard.
    Follow on Instagram

    ABOUT US

    Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

    Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

    ARCHIVES

    Archives

    Recent Posts

    Comments

    Recent Comments

    Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

    About Insights

    Scroll to Top