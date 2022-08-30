  • Home
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Eminem raps about God, faith

Rapper Eminem has contributed a verse professing faith to a recent DJ Khaleed song. Released in late August, God Did is Khaleed’s latest effort, an 18-track album where he professes his Muslim faith and attributes good things in his life to God.

As part of this wider theme, Eminem features on a remix of Kanye West’s ‘Use this Gospel.’

“So my saviour, I call on to rescue me from these depths of despair,” he raps. “So these demons better step like a stair because He is my shepherd, I’m armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer.”

And, later on: “Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift / Every single day I thank God for, that’s why I pay so much homage praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

This is not the first time the 49 year old has incorporated faith into his lyrics. His first album, Infinite, featured the song ‘It’s Ok.’

The song included the verse, “”But in the midst of this insanity, I’ve found my Christianity through God and there’s a wish he granted me,” raps Eminem on “It’s Ok.” “He showed me how to cope with this stress and hope for the best, instead of moping depressed.”

God Did is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

