Eminem raps about God, faith

Rapper Eminem has contributed a verse professing faith to a recent DJ Khaleed song. Released in late August, God Did is Khaleed’s latest effort, an 18-track album where he professes his Muslim faith and attributes good things in his life to God.



As part of this wider theme, Eminem features on a remix of Kanye West’s ‘Use this Gospel.’

“So my saviour, I call on to rescue me from these depths of despair,” he raps. “So these demons better step like a stair because He is my shepherd, I’m armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer.”

And, later on: “Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift / Every single day I thank God for, that’s why I pay so much homage praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

This is not the first time the 49 year old has incorporated faith into his lyrics. His first album, Infinite, featured the song ‘It’s Ok.’



The song included the verse, “”But in the midst of this insanity, I’ve found my Christianity through God and there’s a wish he granted me,” raps Eminem on “It’s Ok.” “He showed me how to cope with this stress and hope for the best, instead of moping depressed.”

God Did is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.