Church bells ring to pay respects to Queen

Churches across Australia rang their church bells at midday Friday on 9 September to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



Queen Elizabeth passed away aged 96 on Thursday afternoon. She was the longest serving Monarch in UK history.

Coronated in 1952, her reign was marked by enormous social change. Her coronation was the first to be aired on television, despite Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s objections at the time that “modern mechanical arrangements” would damage the coronation’s magic, and “religious and spiritual aspects should [not] be presented as if it were a theatrical performance.”

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, remembered Queen Elizabeth II as “extraordinary” and announced a period of national mourning as New Zealanders woke to the news of the monarch’s death.

“Over her reign, she has come to define notions of service, charity and consistency,” Ardern told reporters at parliament in Wellington on Friday. Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to her role was “without question and unwavering,” Ardern said.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a national address: “With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end. This is a morning of sadness for the world. For the Commonwealth and all Australians. Queen Elizabeth II has been a wise and encouraging guide. Always wanting the best for our nation and greeting each change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people’s judgment”.

New South Wales parliament will be adjourned for a week as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death on protocol advice from the federal government.

A reign marked by extraordinary change

Lancaster University’s Laura Chancey wrote in The Conversation that, “Elizabeth II ruled over perhaps the most rapid technological expansion and sociopolitical change of any monarch in recent history.”

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said that the loss was a “moment of great sadness” for him and that it would be “deeply felt” around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Chair of the Australian Republic Movement Peter FitzSimons expressed his sympathies on behalf of the Movement.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing and express deep gratitude and thanks for her service to the Commonwealth,” he said.

“During her reign, Australia has grown into a mature and independent nation. It is unlikely we will ever see a Monarch as respected or admired by the Australian people again” Mr FitzSimons said.

Photo: Reuters