  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
  • Reviews
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
  • News
  • Events
Home
Kendrick Lamar announces first new album in years

Kendrick Lamar announces first new album in years

Kendrick Lamar’s first album in five years will release next month, the rapper has announced.

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers will release on 13 May (US time), according to a tweet from Lamar’s official account.

The tweet contained a link to a site called oklama.com, which features a folder titled “nu thoughts” containing a statement which also revealed the album will be the last in his near 20 year run with Top Dawg Entertainment. 

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Mr Lamar wrote.

“The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” Lamar ended the note, signing off as “oklama.”

Mr Lamar’s faith has been the subject of his music for some time.

On the topic of Mr Lamar’s most recent album released in April 2017, Relevant Magazine’s review suggests, “Hardly a song goes by in which Kendrick isn’t wrestling with God like Jacob in the wilderness.”

“While “Humble” finds Kendrick brashly declaring his own greatness, “Pride” shows him meditating on his need humility. “God” finds Kendrick declaring his own faux-divinity as a rap god, while “Fear” finds him turning to God and confessing his insecurities.”

“One theme that pops up repeatedly throughout the album is Kendrick mourning the loss of his grandmother and wondering, with her gone, if anyone’s praying for him anymore.”

Mr Lamar’s most recent album D*MN won a Pulitzer Prize, the first hip hop album to do so. He also curated the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther and toured Australia in 2018.

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers will release on 14 May 2022. Insights will have a review.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

🦇Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope? There…
📢The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IP…
🍫An annual scorecard released annually by Be Slave…
🍫An annual scorecard released annually by Be Slave…
Hannah Gadsby navigates the mirror maze of trauma…
After two years of being apart, it is God’s assura…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top