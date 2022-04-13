Kendrick Lamar announces first new album in years

Kendrick Lamar’s first album in five years will release next month, the rapper has announced.



Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers will release on 13 May (US time), according to a tweet from Lamar’s official account.

The tweet contained a link to a site called oklama.com, which features a folder titled “nu thoughts” containing a statement which also revealed the album will be the last in his near 20 year run with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Mr Lamar wrote.



“The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” Lamar ended the note, signing off as “oklama.”

Mr Lamar’s faith has been the subject of his music for some time.

On the topic of Mr Lamar’s most recent album released in April 2017, Relevant Magazine’s review suggests, “Hardly a song goes by in which Kendrick isn’t wrestling with God like Jacob in the wilderness.”

“While “Humble” finds Kendrick brashly declaring his own greatness, “Pride” shows him meditating on his need humility. “God” finds Kendrick declaring his own faux-divinity as a rap god, while “Fear” finds him turning to God and confessing his insecurities.”



“One theme that pops up repeatedly throughout the album is Kendrick mourning the loss of his grandmother and wondering, with her gone, if anyone’s praying for him anymore.”

Mr Lamar’s most recent album D*MN won a Pulitzer Prize, the first hip hop album to do so. He also curated the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther and toured Australia in 2018.

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers will release on 14 May 2022. Insights will have a review.