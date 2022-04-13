Calling on our political leaders to act on climate change

In 2019 our Synod, acting on our commitment to care for creation, resolved to advocate on climate change to all levels of government.

Maybe you’ve wondered what you can do to help.

Maybe you have done some things, but thought, “what’s next?”

If you live in Sydney, can you join us next Wednesday in Penrith? Together we will appeal to our federal leaders to take urgent action on climate and protect our common home.

Pasifika-led Election Forum on Climate Change

With the devastating floods following the worst bushfires in Australia’s history in 2020, climate change is a big issue at the upcoming election.

That is why our Synod, Uniting and the Sydney Alliance will be hosting this pre-election forum on climate at Penrith in western Sydney on the evening of 27 April. We have invited political leaders from the major parties to share the climate policies they bring to the next election. There will be opportunity to hear how those seeking our vote will address the challenge of climate change, should they be elected.

This election forum will be led by members of the Uniting Church Pasifika community. While all of us are, and will be affected by climate change, our neighbours in the Pacific are particularly vulnerable. Their lands and waters, their livelihoods, and their very identity are under threat right now. The people of western Sydney are also at the forefront of climate impacts with floods, fire, and heatwaves. On 4 January 2020, Penrith was the hottest place on earth and the number of days with such extreme heat will only increase, if we fail to act.

If you live in Sydney and can travel, can you come to Penrith next Wednesday, to stand in support with our Pasifika and western Sydney brothers and sisters as well as voicing your own concern?

Together, we can send a clear message to our political leaders that the time for decisive action on climate is now. Failing to act on climate will be judged in history as an abrogation of their responsibility to secure the long-term welfare of their people now and preserve a good future for those to come.

How you can show your support

The forum will take place at Penrith Panthers (Ron Mulock AO Room) from 6pm to 8.30 pm on Wednesday 27 April. There are 350 seats available. Can you help us fill the room? If you are able to attend the forum in person, register here.

Whether you can come in person or not, join the organisers in praying for the forum – that there will be honest and constructive scrutiny and discussion of climate policies and a will for all groups to work together for a good and sustainable future for all.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org or 0477 725 528

The Uniting Advocacy Team