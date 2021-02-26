Insights’ Autumn issue out to churches next week
The Autumn issue of Insights magazine will make its way to church congregations and properties next week.
The issue’s feature story focuses on the way that churches in NSW and the ACT have worked to grow during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. This story draws on the views and experiences of some ministry leaders across the Synod.
With Easter Sunday taking place on 4 April, the magazine also features some reflections on Easter. Moderator Simon Hansford and Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery’s Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane provide their thoughts on how God comes close at Easter.
Rev. Liam Miller provides the issue’s Lectionary Reflections. The first month’s reflections are available now here.
Thanks to a touch-free printing process, the issue will be COVID-safe.
The print version of the magazine will be distributed to homes and Uniting Church facilities. A digital edition will also be available on Issuu.
