    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God's creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
Insights' Autumn issue out to churches next week

Insights’ Autumn issue out to churches next week

The Autumn issue of Insights magazine will make its way to church congregations and properties next week.

The issue’s feature story focuses on the way that churches in NSW and the ACT have worked to grow during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. This story draws on the views and experiences of some ministry leaders across the Synod.

With Easter Sunday taking place on 4 April, the magazine also features some reflections on Easter. Moderator Simon Hansford and Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery’s Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane provide their thoughts on how God comes close at Easter.

Rev. Liam Miller provides the issue’s Lectionary Reflections. The first month’s reflections are available now here.

Thanks to a touch-free printing process, the issue will be COVID-safe.

The print version of the magazine will be distributed to homes and Uniting Church facilities. A digital edition will also be available on Issuu.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

