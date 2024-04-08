Grace Ji-Sun Kim to keynote School of Discipleship 2024

Grace Ji-Sun Kim has been announced as the keynote speaker for School of Discpleship 2024.



Dr Ji-Sun Kim is a prolific writer and a sought-after speaker. Since completing her Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto in 2001, she has edited more than 20 books on theology, race, and intersectional issues, with her most recent book When God Became White being an exploration of her own life and experiences in Western Christianity.

Rev. Adrian Sukumar-White is one of the event organisers. He told Insights that the opportunity to book Dr Ji-Sun Kim came up in part because she will also deliver the Cato lecture at the National Assembly meeting.

“Grace Ji-Sun Kim was one of the names we wanted to consider, because of her prolific work in intersectionality, feminism and anti-racism, and we were overjoyed when the idea became a reality,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.

“In the planning for School of Discipleship, sometimes we have a clear sense of what theme we want to have, and then look for a keynote speaker who can speak to the theme. Other times, we have found a keynote speaker first, and then built the theme around their expertise and interest. SoD 2024 was one of the latter. “



“The idea for the theme came from Rev. Liam Miller, who has been a regular participant at School of Discipleship but has also worked with Grace on a number of projects. Liam suggested that the Holy Spirit might be a good focal point, as it is sometimes neglected within protestant theology and Grace brings a distinctive perspective an expertise to the topic that could be really interesting. We have not had the Holy Spirit as the focus of the theme before, so we thought this was a good opportunity. We are excited to see what Grace will do with it!”

School of Discipleship 2024 will run from 5 to 7 July. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.