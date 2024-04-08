Youth Survey to Hear Young People’s Voices 

Mission Australia is putting out the call for young people aged 15-19 to have their say in the charity’s 23rd annual Youth Survey.

The Youth Survey is an invaluable opportunity for young people to share what they view as the key issues impacting the country and highlight their own personal challenges.

In 2023, nearly 20,000 young people completed the survey, naming the environment (44 percent), equity and discrimination (31 percent), the economy and financial matters (31 percent) and mental health (30 percent) as the issues they believe are most important in Australia.

Respondents also expressed greater levels of concern relating to the issue of housing and homelessness than in previous years (19 percent, up from 12 percent in 2022).

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said the Youth Survey provides a vital outlet for young people to share their thoughts, feelings and experiences.

“The results of the 2024 survey will reflect the current reality for young people in Australia,” Ms Callister said.

“Our young people are living with the existential anxiety of climate change while also navigating a cost-of-living crisis where housing stress is impacting many families,” she added.

Results of the survey will be published in November and are shared with government and non-government organisations, schools, and the public.

“Policymakers, organisations and schools draw on our Youth Survey data when making decisions that impact young people and when determining how best to support them during what can be a challenging time in their lives,” Ms Callister said.

The survey focuses on a wide range of topics, including questions on mental health and wellbeing, sources of support and community connections, housing and financial situation, climate change, and personal concerns such as body image, bullying, discrimination and stress. Young people are also asked to provide solutions to the personal issues they face.

Additional focus areas for 2024 are social media use, loneliness, and opinions relating to alcohol and drugs.

Youth Survey 2024 is open from April to August and takes 20 minutes to complete.

Respondents can complete the survey online, either through arrangements with participating schools or groups or individually through Mission Australia’s website.

For more information, visit the official website here.