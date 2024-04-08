Jürgen Moltmann turns 98

Jürgen Moltmann turned 98 on 8 April.

The legendary German theologian is the author of many significant books, including The Crucified God, and Theology of Hope.

To celebrate, the World Council of Churches has made Moltmann’s book Hope in These Troubled Times available to download as a free eBook.

Dr Moltmann came to faith after being held as a prisoner of war following World War Two, having recieved a Bible from an American army chaplain. He later reflected, “I didn’t find Christ, he found me.”

He shares a birthday with the Uniting Church’s own Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon, who turned 90 this year.

Insights wishes Jürgen Moltmann a belated Happy Birthday. Hope in These Troubled Times is available to download here.