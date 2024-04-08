  • Home
    Mission in the Autumn season
    Mission in the Autumn season
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women's Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani's Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
Jürgen Moltmann turns 98

Jürgen Moltmann turns 98

Jürgen Moltmann turned 98 on 8 April.  

The legendary German theologian is the author of many significant books, including The Crucified God, and Theology of Hope.  

To celebrate, the World Council of Churches has made Moltmann’s book Hope in These Troubled Times available to download as a free eBook.  

Dr Moltmann came to faith after being held as a prisoner of war following World War Two, having recieved a Bible from an American army chaplain. He later reflected, “I didn’t find Christ, he found me.” 

He shares a birthday with the Uniting Church’s own Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon, who turned 90 this year.  

Insights wishes Jürgen Moltmann a belated Happy Birthday. Hope in These Troubled Times is available to download here.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

