Course to help congregations in times of transition

Uniting Ministry and Education are offering a free course to help church leaders navigate significant change in their ministry.

Fundamentals of Transitional Ministry – Leader is a three day program designed to give participants an introduction to the key concepts and practices of ministering with congregations and agencies in times of transition.

UME’s Rev. Dr Niall McKay told Insights the course would suit, “ministers, pastors, and other leaders who have an active role within a congregation or agency facing significant change.”

“In the UCA today this could mean almost every congregation and most agencies,” he said.



“Ideally, we prefer ministers and pastors to have a couple of years’ experience before enrolling as much of the course grows from reflection on current and past practice.”

“The subsequent FTMC course is usually aimed at more experienced ministers and leaders, often with Presbytery or wider church responsibilities AND those interested in more clearly defined intentional ministries. Typically, this means ministers and pastors who enroll in this course have at least three to five years of experience or have demonstrated skills for (and an interest in) transitional ministry.”

The Fundamentals of Transitional Ministry Leader course introduces a range of topics and tools that are helpful for communities and organisations in transition. These include, Community systems theory, Family systems theory, Bridges transition theory, Processes for understanding congregational heritage and mission, Learning styles, Self-care, Appreciative enquiry, Power Analysis, Congregational lifecycles (and the changing importance of Vision, Management, Programs and Relationships at different stages of the lifecycle), Congregational size theory, and others.

“As FTML is an introductory course, we do not cover these areas in great detail but encourage participants to explore them in relation to their own ministry context as appropriate,” Rev. Dr McKay said.

“The subsequent FTMC course takes these topics further and introduces more material at a greater depth. Participants who complete both courses may then choose to complete a practical project involving a deeper application of and reflection on some of the course content.”

“One of the greatest benefits of the course is learning together with peers also interested in healthy transitions. For many of us, the demands of day-to-day ministry can make it hard to get “out of our silo.” The FTM courses are a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our own practice of ministry in conversation with our peers.”

The next Fundamentals of Transitional Ministry Leader course takes place on 1, 8, and 15 May.

This is a nationwide course offered for no cost, online via Zoom. Leaders from all Synods are welcome to attend. Find out more here.