Glenbrook Uniting Church to host Journal Life Context Workshop

St Andrew’s Uniting Church in Glenbrook is offering an Intensive Journal Life Context Workshop from 19 to 20 April.

The workshop will be led by Kate Scholl. Ms Scholl has been leading Intensive Journal workshops for 40 years and is passionate about their potential for enabling one to live more creatively and genuinely. Her career in the not-for-profit sector has included Registrar of United Theological College and most recently with the St Vincent de Paul Society working in volunteer development, member engagement and spirituality. She is a member in association at Pitt Street Uniting Church.

The Intensive Journal as a practical tool to experience wholeness.

Developed by Dr Ira Progoff in the 1960s, this method of journal writing remains popular. The workshop will be led by Kate Scholl, an accredited leader for the Intensive Journal program who has been leading the workshops for nearly 40 years.



“It is a privilege to lead these workshops and see people’s lives unfold as they use the methods that Dr. Progoff has given us,” Ms Scholl said.

The Intensive Journal workshop introduces a series of writing exercises and simple methods designed to help explore participants’ lives from many perspectives. With gentle guidance participants explore personal relationships, their life story, career and interests, body, and health.

The workshop is open to all interested participants and no experience with journal writing is needed to attend. The two day workshop is Friday and Saturday 19 – 20 April from 9.30am to 5 pm each day.

The event costs $180 or $160 for Eremos members. Those who register before 5 April pay $20 less.

For more information visit the official event website here.