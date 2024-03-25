A Gripping Political Drama Finds Its Voice

Review: Total Control – Seasons 1-3

Australian television series Total Control takes viewers on a whirlwind tour of the country’s political landscape, with its focus on the experiences of Indigenous Australians. The show stars the phenomenal Deborah Mailman as Alex Irving, a formidable Indigenous woman thrust into the ruthless world of politics, and Rachel Griffiths as the ambitious Prime Minister, Rachel Anderson.

Across three seasons, Total Control masterfully blends political intrigue with personal drama. The latest season delves into particularly timely topics: the Voice referendum, a proposed amendment to the Australian Constitution that would empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to speak on matters affecting them, and raising the age of criminal responsibility. Both topics raise the stakes as the series three reaches its gripping and timely conclusion.

The third series was filmed late last year as the Voice referendum was reaching its peak in the media, and the divisive nature of the media rhetoric was not wasted on Mailman.

“Those conversations [before the referendum] were loud and clear, and they were divisive, “ Mailman told ABC News. “When that sort of national conversation is happening and then you’re … filming a series such as Total Control, this sort of intersection of real life and acting … it gave me purpose. This is why we’re doing what we’re doing. This is why we created Alex, this is why we created this story… this is real for us.”

Mailman, a powerhouse actress, brings depth and nuance to Alex. We see her grapple with the weight of representing her community while navigating the treacherous waters of power. Her journey resonates deeply, particularly in light of Mailman’s own comments about the show.

“It’s about authenticity,” Mailman said in an interview. “It’s about looking at ourselves as a nation and asking ourselves if we’re truly reconciled.”

Total Control doesn’t shy away from the complexities of Indigenous representation in Australian politics. Alex faces constant scrutiny and microaggressions, forcing viewers to confront uncomfortable truths.

The final season beautifully integrates the Voice referendum storyline. We see how the political machinery churns, the backroom deals, and the passionate arguments on both sides. Mailman highlighted this aspect, stating, “We get to see the machinations of power, how decisions are made, and the compromises that have to be struck.” The show doesn’t offer easy answers, but it compels viewers to engage with this critical issue.

The dynamic between Mailman and Griffiths is another highlight. Their characters, Alex and Rachel, are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, yet a sense of grudging respect emerges. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, fueling the show’s emotional core.

Total Control isn’t all high-stakes politics. It delves into the personal lives of its characters, exploring themes of love, loss, and the sacrifices made for ambition. This human element keeps the narrative grounded and relatable.

While the show predominantly shines, there are minor pacing issues in the final season. Certain plotlines feel rushed and the season could have benefitted from a couple more episodes (there are six in total), and some character arcs could have benefited from further development. However, these are minor quibbles in an otherwise stellar Australian production.

Overall, Total Control is a must-watch for anyone interested in Australian politics, Indigenous representation, and gripping drama. The show’s final season tackles the Voice referendum with intelligence and sensitivity, and in its final episodes a move to rasie the age of criminal responsibility, sparking important conversations about national identity, reconciliation and human rights issues.

With its powerful performances, especially by Mailman, and its exploration of critical issues, Total Control is a show that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

All seasons of Total Control are streaming on ABC iView