Glenbrook in-person carols service cancelled
In person carols have been cancelled, but Glenbrook’s congregation have plenty of future plans.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Glenbrook Uniting Church have cancelled the in-person Christmas Eve Services.
Christmas Eve Service will instead be pre-recorded and available for streaming from 5pm on the Glenbrook Uniting Church Facebook page.
Glenbrook Uniting Church will also upload a brief Christmas message to their Facebook page at 9:30 am on Christmas Day.
Under restrictions introduced by the Berejiklian state government, churches are still able to meet for in person worship, but must observe social distancing and register their attendance.
The NSW state government also introduced new restrictions following the outbreak that mean that congregation members cannot sing during church services, so as not to transmit the virus.
Glenbrook Uniting Church still plan to host their next in-person service on Sunday, 7 February. The service will take place at St Finbarr’s Catholic Church.
In a display of hospitality and ecumenism, the Catholic parish has opened their doors to the Uniting Church congregation, so as to allow more people to worship in person while socially distancing.
For more information on Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page.
For more information on COVID restrictions in NSW, view the government’s festive season advice here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Retreat Yourself 202115/01/2021 - 16/01/2021
Installing solar panels: A talk for Uniting Church members23/02/2021
Gospel Yarning 202125/02/2021 - 27/02/2021
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.