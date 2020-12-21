Glenbrook in-person carols service cancelled

In person carols have been cancelled, but Glenbrook’s congregation have plenty of future plans.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Glenbrook Uniting Church have cancelled the in-person Christmas Eve Services.



Christmas Eve Service will instead be pre-recorded and available for streaming from 5pm on the Glenbrook Uniting Church Facebook page.



Glenbrook Uniting Church will also upload a brief Christmas message to their Facebook page at 9:30 am on Christmas Day.

Under restrictions introduced by the Berejiklian state government, churches are still able to meet for in person worship, but must observe social distancing and register their attendance.



The NSW state government also introduced new restrictions following the outbreak that mean that congregation members cannot sing during church services, so as not to transmit the virus.

Glenbrook Uniting Church still plan to host their next in-person service on Sunday, 7 February. The service will take place at St Finbarr’s Catholic Church.



In a display of hospitality and ecumenism, the Catholic parish has opened their doors to the Uniting Church congregation, so as to allow more people to worship in person while socially distancing.

For more information on Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page.



For more information on COVID restrictions in NSW, view the government’s festive season advice here.