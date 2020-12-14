  • Home
Glenbrook to hold in-person carols

Glenbrook to hold in-person carols

Glenbrook Uniting Church’s Christmas Carol service is set to take place on Christmas Eve and will include in-person singing.

The services will take place in the St Andrews Uniting Church hall. In order to meet social distancing requirements, the services will be held over two separate times, and thereby accommodate more people. The service times include 5 pm and 7 pm.

All attendees will need to register for the event by emailing the church. Those who wish to sing will need to wear a mask in order to be able to do so.

The carols services will be family-friendly, with a change table and a comfortable area for families with small children.

The service is possible due to a slight easing of NSW’s COVID-19 restrictions. For more information and updates on current guidelines, visit the NSW government’s official COVID-19 Christmas website here.

Glenbrook Uniting Church’s Carols Service takes place on Christmas Eve at 5 pm and 7 pm.

For more information, visit Glenbrook Uniting Church’s Facebook page here. To register, email standrews@glenbrook.unitingchurch.org.au with your details.

