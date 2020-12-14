  • Home
Installing solar panels- a talk for Uniting Church members

Uniting Church members are invited to an online talk on the whys and hows of installing solar panels- presented by the Clean Energy Council on 23 February.

Arising from our Christian concern to care for creation, in 2019 the Synod established the Synod Climate Action Strategy. As part of that we committed ourselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across all parts of the church. This includes among individual members and households, who collectively make up the greatest proportion of total church emissions.

One very effective way to reduce household emissions (and to save on energy bills) is to install solar panels if we are able to do so. Domestic solar panel uptake is increasing rapidly. Recently, the National Energy Market projected that rooftop solar would make up a third of all electricity grid connected capacity in the country by 2030.

But many in the wider community and the Uniting Church have not yet taken this step. They may have questions about how it works, who to speak to, how much it costs or even if their property and location is suitable.

The Synod’s Church and Individual Emissions task group has organised a free information talk on installing solar panels for Uniting Church members.

The talk will be introduced by the Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford and presented by Elliot Rosen, Consumer Relations Officer for the Clean Energy Council, the peak body for renewable energy in Australia.

You’ll hear about:

  • The rapid adoption of roof top solar across Australia
  • How solar panels work
  • Understanding  your energy consumption and how to maximise the benefit of solar
  • Choosing a solar retailer
  • What to look for in quotes and contracts
  • The installation process

There will also be plenty of time for questions.

The talk is aimed at individual church members and households but it may also be of interest to congregational members thinking about installing solar panels on church buildings.

When: Tuesday February 23 2021, from 7.30 pm-8.45pm

Where: Via Zoom

Those interested can register via Eventbrite. The Zoom link will then be sent to your email address early in the new year.

Please share this information with others from your congregation or the wider Uniting Church community using this Facebook link.

For more information, contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrien@uniting.org.

Jon O’Brien, on behalf of the Church and Individual Emissions task Group (Synod Climate Action Strategy)

