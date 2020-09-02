  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
  • Reviews
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
From Pymble to Kiribati, we are all Uniting Church

From Pymble to Kiribati, we are all Uniting Church

Gordon- Pymble Uniting Church is a congregation on Sydney’s North Shore. It is an autonomous, local community, served by an elected Council with a number of volunteer working groups and committees including the Faith Development Team, and the Mission Team, among others.

For some years now they have had a long association with UnitingWorld. They have been involved with Lent Event, an annual fundraising event that brings people together to build peace and beat poverty. They also support the Everything in Common campaign, where gifts that people buy help to fight poverty and bring hope to communities they work within India, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia among other countries.

That’s why it seemed the natural progression to become a partner, according to Nicola Robinson, the family Worker and Ministry Co-ordinator at Gordon-Pymble Uniting Church. She told Insights that GPUC want their mission to be, “local, national and international, so we decided to talk with UnitingWorld to see where we could help internationally. They gave us a few options, we surveyed our congregation and decided on the Partnering Women for Change (PW4C) program, which includes the Healthy Families, Safe Communities project.”

As a church, they are committed with UnitingWorld to support both the Kiribati Community and UnitingWorld staff in prayer.  They also devote at least one service per year focussed on Kiribati and their program, educate the GPUC Community about the project and the partnership, and produce a video twice a year to send to the Kiribati Uniting Church.

At a recent Messy Church, they devoted the whole online service to learning about Kiribati. They listened to a documentary, heard songs sung by Kiribati Uniting Church, did craft activities based on learning more about this island nation, and their Messy Church families sent a Thinking of You video.

Next Sunday, 27 September, at 2pm they will host a Zoom Trivia Quiz Fundraiser to support the UnitingWorld Kiribati Project. It is a community event with fun activities for all. The suggested donation is of $20 per person. A special competition which will also be mailed out, so that those not on Zoom can participate.

All community members can donate to this initiative at any time through a donation link on Gordon-Pymble Uniting Church’s website.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Today is the World Health Organization (WHO) very…
As a father has compassion on his children, so the…
Next week is the National Child Protection Week (6…
#WednesdayWisdom "I call on the Lord in my distres…
As part of the effort to increase visibility of th…
Most people had thought we would be back to normal…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top