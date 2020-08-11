From my heart, peace to Beirut

Is it not yet a very little while, and Lebanon shall be turned into a fruitful field, and the fruitful field shall be esteemed as a forest? Isaiah 29:17

Rev. Gaby Kobrossi (Chairperson) of the Middle East National Conference and Minister at Bankstown District Uniting Church shares his prayer for Beirut Remembrance Week

On this day, violence created chaos, destroyed lives, and generated fear.

On this day, We remember the cries of the people caught amid fire and dust, the families whose loved ones never returned home after that day, the shared mourning of a frightened Lebanon.



On this day, We remember courageous men and woman who worked tirelessly to save lives, seek the lost, and heal the wounded.

We remember with confidence that hope is still God’s way.

On this day, We Pray…

Heavenly Father, Your Love never fails;

You are the source of all mercy and giver of comfort;

Today we come before you with heavy hearts

as we remember the events of 4/8

Father we bring before you the people of Beirut, Lebanon

Unite us in solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters in Lebanon

We grieve with those who still mourn,

And share memories with those who cannot forget.

May we draw strength from those who bravely responded,

And gave their lives to save others.

We remember their generosity and hospitality.

Above all God may we remember your faithfulness

Help Lebanon to trust in your unfailing love.

May Lebanon find peace, harmony and serenity.

May the beauty of Lebanon be restored.

May your peace shattered in Beirut be renewed.

Through Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the World.

Amen