The Great Outback BBQ returns for 2020

The Great Outback BBQ is preparing to return for 2020.

Each year, people from all over Australia gather around the BBQ to show support for Aussie Farmers in remote areas. The event is an initiative from Frontier Services, a Uniting Church Agency and Australia’s oldest bush charity with more than 100 years operating.

This year, farmers are trying to rebuild after the worst drought on record, devastating bushfires, and COVID19, which means some of them cannot get their stock sold because overseas markets are closed. 

These recent events have had a devastating effect on many living on isolated properties around the country.

The Great Outback BBQ is an opportunity to do something fun and fundraise, providing farmers with hope for the future.

There are several ways to contribute to the initiative. People can host a BBQ, donate, support someone else’s BBQ, or volunteer distributing Great Outback BBQ posters.

This year, the highest fundraiser will receive a “Choose Your Own Adventure” voucher with Farmstay Australia

Those supporting the initiative can use the hashtag #SnagsInSpring and #IBBQBecause to help share the BBQ spirit on social media.

Participants must adhere to current government advice regarding physical distancing and hygiene.  

