  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
  • Reviews
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
New course engages the world of the New Testament

New course engages the world of the New Testament

A new course on Exploring the New Testament will be offered in online mode (via Zoom) from September to early December. 
 
This course is one of the Living Our Faith units that needs to be completed by people seeking accreditation as a Lay Preacher. It is open to anyone to participate. 
 
Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine and Rev Dr John Squires will teach the unit. Both have taught biblical studies for many years, and will bring that experience to this educational offering. The course will explore the story of Jesus, the relationship of the Gospels, the letters of Paul and other apostles, and the world of Revelation—and learn skills how to read, interpret, and speak about these central biblical texts.
 
The course is being offered each Thursday from 3 September to 3 December. Sessions will run for 90 minutes. Participants can enrol in the Thursday morning session (10am—11:30am) or the Thursday evening session (7pm—8:30pm). It is also possible to alternate between sessions.
 
The cost is $40, which includes a resource book with guidelines for interpreting all the New Testament books. Those looking to be accredited as a Lay Preacher can  assignments to be completed, and the cost is $200. Scholarship assistance is available for those seeking accreditation.
 
For more information, visit the official UME page here. 

To register, visit the Eventbrite page here. 

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WednesdayWisdom "But the Lord stood at my side an…
Today is United Nations International Youth Day. T…
Great News! Uniting Vic.Tas and Uniting AgeWell se…
#JobAlert: Are you an experienced Lay Educator for…
#FairTradeFortnight Fairtrade Fortnight is an annu…
For Gerringong Uniting Church opening a new audito…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top