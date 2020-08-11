New course engages the world of the New Testament

A new course on Exploring the New Testament will be offered in online mode (via Zoom) from September to early December.



This course is one of the Living Our Faith units that needs to be completed by people seeking accreditation as a Lay Preacher. It is open to anyone to participate.



Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine and Rev Dr John Squires will teach the unit. Both have taught biblical studies for many years, and will bring that experience to this educational offering. The course will explore the story of Jesus, the relationship of the Gospels, the letters of Paul and other apostles, and the world of Revelation—and learn skills how to read, interpret, and speak about these central biblical texts.



The course is being offered each Thursday from 3 September to 3 December. Sessions will run for 90 minutes. Participants can enrol in the Thursday morning session (10am—11:30am) or the Thursday evening session (7pm—8:30pm). It is also possible to alternate between sessions.



The cost is $40, which includes a resource book with guidelines for interpreting all the New Testament books. Those looking to be accredited as a Lay Preacher can assignments to be completed, and the cost is $200. Scholarship assistance is available for those seeking accreditation.



For more information, visit the official UME page here.



To register, visit the Eventbrite page here.