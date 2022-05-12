Fostering a considered discussion on voluntary assisted dying 

The NSW Parliament is currently deliberating a Bill to legislate voluntary assisted dying in the State.

The legislation passed in the lower house of State Parliament late last year with considerable support. It is now waiting passage through the upper house. Advocates have complained that it is taking too long and that it is deliberately being delayed.

NSW is the only State in Australia that has not yet legalised voluntary assisted dying.

But this does not make such a decision an easy one.

Rev. Simon Hansford, the Moderator of the Uniting Church (NSW and ACT) said, in recognition of the deeply held – and diverse – theological and personal views of people across the Church, the Uniting Church (NSW and ACT) would not take an official position on this issue.

“Anyone who has watched a loved-one die in agony and often confusion will attest that it challenged and sometimes changed their outlook and their faith. It transforms what can be an academic debate to one that is intensely personal,” Rev Hansford said.

“However, that doesn’t mean there is not the need for a thorough, thoughtful and considered debate that must happen around this issue. It is complex and vexed and there are no simple answers.

“From a theological perspective, many congregation members have also spoken to me about the equal worth of every human life irrespective of illness and pain, and our responsibility as a community to provide appropriate care to everyone.”

“I believe the debate around voluntary assisted dying has been too narrow and too dominated by our own Western societal outlook on individuality, on suffering, on life and death. Not only this, but I am not convinced that enough consideration is being given in our community to other cultures – be they our First Nations people, or those who have come to Australia from nations across the world.

“Other cultures’ understanding of community, how authority is exercised, and giving those authorities the ability to consider ending a life is very different to that which many of us may have experienced. There is a level of concern and even alarm that I don’t think has been heard or even allowed to be articulated in the public debate on voluntary assisted in NSW.”

Rev. Hansford said the church started to have a discussion about voluntary assisted dying at Synod in Session last year. The discussion groups were aided by a paper on the issue that was prepared for Synod.

The Synod’s agency responsible for aged care, Uniting, has looked at what the implications of such a Bill will mean to the services we provide in our aged care facilities across the State.

“We are satisfied the Bill offers sufficient protection to residential aged care providers”, said Saviour Buhagiar, Director of Ageing at Uniting NSW.ACT.

“We must remember residential aged care homes are exactly that – people’s homes – and older people deserve the same rights as those in the wider community. Should voluntary assisted dying become law, Uniting would not seek to prevent our residents from using it if that was their wish.”

“I want to acknowledge the considerable and compassionate work which has been achieved by advocates of the Bill, like Independent Member of Parliament, Alex Greenwich, and thank them for including our Church in the consultation.”

Rev. Hansford said he wanted to facilitate further discussions on this issue and was keen to hear from congregations across the Synod about what would best help them have an informed and reflective discussion within their congregations.

“Given that voluntary assisted dying may become law in NSW we want to create spaces within congregations to allow for the respectful airing of views, concerns and feelings.”