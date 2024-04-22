  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    8 Ways To Love the Church (Colossians 1:3 to 2:5)
    8 Ways To Love the Church (Colossians 1:3 to 2:5)
    Sitting with the questions
    Sitting with the questions
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Mission in the Autumn season
    Mission in the Autumn season
  • Reviews
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
  • News
Home
Following Mark

Following Mark

Prolific writer Rev. Dr Bill Loader has released a new book. Following Mark: A Commentary for People on the Road is a shorter book that examines Mark’s gospel. 

Rev. Dr Loader told Insights the book came out of his desire to provide reliable biblical commentary. 

“Over the years I have observed that ministers have been coming under increasing time pressure, which makes it very difficult for them to prepare adequately for preaching on biblical texts,” he said. 
 
“There are excellent commentaries available, but most scarcely have time to look at them, even if they have them.” 
 
“I, therefore, took to writing concise commentaries on the New Testament readings in the Revised Common Lectionary and have put these up online on my website for the past 25 years.” 

“Recently, I have been aware that it is not only preachers who need that kind of help. Increasingly, people want to have a more informed faith and so I began writing resources for adult Study Groups. I then sensed it would be useful to write a concise up-to-date, readable commentary which both engaged the text in its world and made connections with ours, a resource for both preachers and all wanting an informed understanding of their faith.” 

“The result is this commentary on Mark in which I offer a careful translation and then my comments. I also add some questions to facilitate discussion for group study. My hope is that I can then add further commentaries, especially on the other Gospels.” 

The book also includes a full text of Mark’s Gospel, freshly translated by Rev. Dr Loader. 

In terms of future books, Rev. Dr Loader said he is “looking to do something similar for John’s Gospel and then the others.” 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top