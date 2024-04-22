Prolific writer Rev. Dr Bill Loader has released a new book. Following Mark: A Commentary for People on the Road is a shorter book that examines Mark’s gospel.

Rev. Dr Loader told Insights the book came out of his desire to provide reliable biblical commentary.

“Over the years I have observed that ministers have been coming under increasing time pressure, which makes it very difficult for them to prepare adequately for preaching on biblical texts,” he said.



“There are excellent commentaries available, but most scarcely have time to look at them, even if they have them.”



“I, therefore, took to writing concise commentaries on the New Testament readings in the Revised Common Lectionary and have put these up online on my website for the past 25 years.”

“Recently, I have been aware that it is not only preachers who need that kind of help. Increasingly, people want to have a more informed faith and so I began writing resources for adult Study Groups. I then sensed it would be useful to write a concise up-to-date, readable commentary which both engaged the text in its world and made connections with ours, a resource for both preachers and all wanting an informed understanding of their faith.”

“The result is this commentary on Mark in which I offer a careful translation and then my comments. I also add some questions to facilitate discussion for group study. My hope is that I can then add further commentaries, especially on the other Gospels.”

The book also includes a full text of Mark’s Gospel, freshly translated by Rev. Dr Loader.

In terms of future books, Rev. Dr Loader said he is “looking to do something similar for John’s Gospel and then the others.”