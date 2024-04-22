  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    8 Ways To Love the Church (Colossians 1:3 to 2:5)
    8 Ways To Love the Church (Colossians 1:3 to 2:5)
    Sitting with the questions
    Sitting with the questions
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Mission in the Autumn season
    Mission in the Autumn season
  • Reviews
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
  • News
Home
“Faraz’s Gift” campaign honours late hero

“Faraz’s Gift” campaign honours late hero

In response to the tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction on 13 April, 2024, Red Cross Lifeblood has launched a nationwide blood drive, “Faraz’s Gift.” This initiative honours Faraz Tahir, a security guard who lost his life during the Westfield attack. 

Mr Tahir had sought refuge in Australia from persecution and quickly became an integral part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMYA). The “Faraz’s Gift” campaign mirrors his dedication to helping others by encouraging people across the nation to donate blood and continue his legacy of compassion and bravery. 

Adnan Qadir is President of AMYA. 

“With ‘Faraz’s Gift,’ we honor Faraz and the five courageous individuals who lost their lives, by inviting Australians to help continue their legacy,” he said. 
 
“This blood drive is a tribute to their spirit of community service and bravery. We deeply encourage everyone to join us in this life-saving mission as a profound way to remember and extend their protection and care.” 

People can register for “Faraz’s Gift” by searching the campaign name on the Red Cross Lifeblood website. The campaign is a nationwide call to action. 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top