“Faraz’s Gift” campaign honours late hero

In response to the tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction on 13 April, 2024, Red Cross Lifeblood has launched a nationwide blood drive, “Faraz’s Gift.” This initiative honours Faraz Tahir, a security guard who lost his life during the Westfield attack.

Mr Tahir had sought refuge in Australia from persecution and quickly became an integral part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMYA). The “Faraz’s Gift” campaign mirrors his dedication to helping others by encouraging people across the nation to donate blood and continue his legacy of compassion and bravery.

Adnan Qadir is President of AMYA.

“With ‘Faraz’s Gift,’ we honor Faraz and the five courageous individuals who lost their lives, by inviting Australians to help continue their legacy,” he said.



“This blood drive is a tribute to their spirit of community service and bravery. We deeply encourage everyone to join us in this life-saving mission as a profound way to remember and extend their protection and care.”

People can register for “Faraz’s Gift” by searching the campaign name on the Red Cross Lifeblood website. The campaign is a nationwide call to action.