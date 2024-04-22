  • Home
Grace Ji-Sun Kim to address the work of the Holy Spirit and Discipleship

Grace Ji-Sun Kim will keynote School of Discipleship 2024.  

Dr Ji-Sun Kim told Insights she will speak, “on the work of the Holy Spirit and how the Spirit empowers us to become Disciples of Christ.”  
 
“I am thrilled to be invited to be the speaker for this important event. I am glad to see young people interested in discipleship,” she said. 
 
“Many denominations are losing the young adults and young people, so I hope we can work to keep the young people in our churches and raise them to be the next leaders of the church.” 

Dr Ji-Sun Kim is also the author of more than 20 books on faith, theology, race, gender, and intersectional issues. She told Insights she is currently working on several writing projects. 

“Three of them are co-authored works on the Holy Spirit, Church and Feminist Theology. I am slowly working on another book project,” Dr Ji-Sun Kim said. 

Dr Ji-Sun Kim will also deliver the Cato address at the 2024 Assembly meeting. 

School of Discipleship 2024 takes place at the Centre for Ministry from 5 to 7 July. Registrations open soon. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

