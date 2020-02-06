  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What does the Bible really say about End Times?
    What does the Bible really say about End Times?
    Christians should reject nationalism, Moltmann says
    Christians should reject nationalism, Moltmann says
    Why does the Apostles Creed matter?
    Why does the Apostles Creed matter?
    Transgender people and the church
    Transgender people and the church
  • Reviews
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Real heroism
    Real heroism
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Final venue pulls out of Graham tour

Final venue pulls out of Graham tour

Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham and President of the Samaritan’s Purse charity, planned an eight-city tour of the UK in June. After a groundswell of backlash against Graham, however, the final venue for the event has pulled out.

The cancellation leaves the tour with no venues.

Graham has been controversial for comments he has made in support of US President Donald Trump, and his criticism of the LGBT community, which he once described as enemies of civilisation. The planned tour was scheduled to take place during Pride month, which was a point of tension.

Representatives of Sheffield’s LGBT community signed a protest letter against his visit arguing that he “has repeatedly publicly promoted his homophobic beliefs.”

Rev. Graham argued that “My speech doesn’t hurt anybody” and that the LGBT community would be welcome to attend the events.

“It’s not true that I’ve come to divide the community. There’s no evidence of me preaching hatred or inciting violence,” he said.

“I’m just coming to tell them what the Bible has to say. We welcome the LGBT+ community to our event.”

He argued that he was being denied freedom to express his views.

“If they oppose me, who’s next? Who are they going to silence?”

The Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes was one such venue to cancel, citing concerns that the event would breach the peace.

“This decision has been taken due to our concerns that the event may lead to a breach of the peace, which we believe would have a disruptive effect on our staff, our neighbours at Stadium MK and the inclusive Milton Keynes community,” read a statement on the arena website.

Newcastle’s Utilita Arena announced that a planned Graham event will not take place: “After talking to our partners and relevant stakeholders, we can confirm that the Franklin Graham event, which will take place at Utilita Arena Newcastle in June, will not take place.”

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association responded that it intends legal action in response to the decision, citing what they say is a broken contract.

Franklin Graham is the oldest son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, who passed away in February 2018.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
2
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top