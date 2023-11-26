Embracing a Digital Detox: Rediscovering Life Beyond Social Media

In a world that’s increasingly connected through screens and notifications, there comes a time when we need to pause and reflect on the impact of our digital lives.

Many of us have become accustomed to the constant hum of social media, where we’re endlessly exposed to curated images of other people’s lives, their achievements, and their daily routines. But what happens when we take a step back from this digital realm? What if we were to embark on a social media fast?

Something remarkable happens when you put down the phone. Ideas and thoughts can flow freely, unburdened by the pressures of digital validation.

That creative reservoir is opened and no longer depleted by the endless doom scrolling of the ubiquitous social media feed.

You will notice that your sleep is enhanced. Without reaching for the phone during or before sleep your body and brain are better prepared for restorative sleep. This is actually a scientific fact.

Every choice to forgo social media became an opportunity to engage in something productive. If time spent scrolling is now dedicated to reading, and other educational pursuits. Years of passively consuming the opinions and experiences of others will create a deficit. In the absence of these digital inputs, we hunger for growth and knowledge.

Recently I was driving home at sunset and I had a moment of revelation. I was struck by the sheer beauty of the evening sky. I would normally for my phone to capture the perfect shot for sharing on Instagram.

As I continued driving, I contemplated this change within me—this shift of heart, mind, and soul. It was during this reflective moment, I heard the words I needed to hear: “You are worthy to receive something beautiful, and you don’t have to share it.” Those words were like a revelation. Whose validation had I been seeking? It won’t be found on a social media platform, that’s for sure.

Far too often, we rush through life from one photograph to the next, from one achievement to another. No wonder we find ourselves ensnared in anxiety and stress. A digital detox provides the opportunity to slow down, to create space for introspection, and to expand our capacity to be fully present in the moment right before us. And the added bonus, this allows the “still small voice” of God to fliter back in. Every sunset and moment of awe is one from God, not an Instagram post.

In a world that often encourages us to live our lives through the lens of a smartphone, it’s time to reclaim our authenticity and rediscover the richness of life beyond the confines of social media and be with ourselves and each other.

A social media fast can be the catalyst for profound personal and spiritual growth, reconnecting us with our dreams, our well-being, and our intrinsic worth. It’s an invitation to embrace a more mindful and intentional existence, where the beauty of the present moment is cherished and shared only with our own hearts.

Photo by Jacub Gomez from Pexels.com