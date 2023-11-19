  • Home
    Creating a Christ-Centered Social Media Presence
    Gifted and called: The expanded Period of Discernment
    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Struggling to be still
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
Home
Pausing in the leadup to Christmas

Pausing in the leadup to Christmas

A reflective writing workshop taking place next month will give people the chance to pause and reflect in the busy leadup to Christmas.

Gabi Cadenhead is the event organiser. They told Insights the event was not just targetted at creatives.

“This workshop would benefit people who haven’t had the chance to stop and reflect in the midst of a busy year,” they said.

“People who enjoy engaging in creativity in community, or want to dip their toes in.”

“People who are avid journallers seeking more structured prompts. People who want to engage mindfully and meaningfully with the themes of Advent, as a season of intentional waiting. You don’t need to consider yourself a writer or creative practitioner to enter into this safe creative space, though people who do are more than welcome to.”

The Advent Reflective Writing Workshop takes place on 16 December from 2:30-4pm at Annandale Creative Arts Centre.

For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page here.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

