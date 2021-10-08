  • Home
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Skin
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
Doing Theology on Stolen Land

Rev. Dr Chris Budden will run a Summer subject for United Theological College that explores the implications of doing theology on stolen land, and the role of the church in pursuing reconciliation.

The subject will explore the link between Christian theology and public understandings of reconciliation.

While it will make reference to other contexts, the main focus will be Australia.

The class will run online.

Rev. Dr Budden is the author of Following Jesus in Invaded Space: Doing Theology on Stolen Land, which released in 2009. he has long had an interest in building relationships with First Nations people.

Rev. Dr Budden previously told Insights  that the unit will be, “a challenging and fun course for those interested in the relationship between First and second Peoples.”

“A lot depends on how students engage in the weekly discussion.”

THL328: Reconciliation will run online from 16 November 2021 to 5 February 2022. For more information, visit United Theological College’s website.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

