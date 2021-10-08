Doing Theology on Stolen Land
Rev. Dr Chris Budden will run a Summer subject for United Theological College that explores the implications of doing theology on stolen land, and the role of the church in pursuing reconciliation.
The subject will explore the link between Christian theology and public understandings of reconciliation.
While it will make reference to other contexts, the main focus will be Australia.
The class will run online.
Rev. Dr Budden is the author of Following Jesus in Invaded Space: Doing Theology on Stolen Land, which released in 2009. he has long had an interest in building relationships with First Nations people.
Rev. Dr Budden previously told Insights that the unit will be, “a challenging and fun course for those interested in the relationship between First and second Peoples.”
“A lot depends on how students engage in the weekly discussion.”
THL328: Reconciliation will run online from 16 November 2021 to 5 February 2022. For more information, visit United Theological College’s website.
