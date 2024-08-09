Christopher Walker launched his new book Meditations and Reflections for Christian Disciples at the Soulcare conference held at Wesley Centre.

In the book’s foreword, Dr Walker said he hoped to energise people in their discipleship.



“I have deliberately begun with a meditation on the Lord’s Prayer and ended with a meditation on the Ten Commandments,” he said.



“I have offered some thoughts on what discipleship involves.”



“Four papers on Jesus provide deeper reflection on Jesus, drawing on significant thinkers as conversation partners. Being a disciple involves social and personal responsibility, so I have given some indications of what this means for me in relation to particular issues.”



“I trust this will lead others to consider issues they are passionate about and how they might express them in their own ways. There are other kinds of issues we do well to respond to, such as the problem of suffering, the reality of revenge, and loneliness.”

“I hope the book will stimulate thinking and discussion and encourage people in their Christian discipleship.”

United Theological College Principal Rev. Dr Peter Walker said the book reflected Christopher Walker’s gifts.

“When one of Australia’s most experienced theologians turns his mind to the topic of discipleship, deep wisdom appears on every page,” he said.

Meditations and Reflections for Christian Disciples is now available on Wayzgoose.