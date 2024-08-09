  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
"Deep wisdom appears on every page"

Christopher Walker launched his new book Meditations and Reflections for Christian Disciples at the Soulcare conference held at Wesley Centre. 

In the book’s foreword, Dr Walker said he hoped to energise people in their discipleship.  
 
“I have deliberately begun with a meditation on the Lord’s Prayer and ended with a meditation on the Ten Commandments,” he said. 
 
“I have offered some thoughts on what discipleship involves.” 
 
“Four papers on Jesus provide deeper reflection on Jesus, drawing on significant thinkers as conversation partners. Being a disciple involves social and personal responsibility, so I have given some indications of what this means for me in relation to particular issues.” 
 
“I trust this will lead others to consider issues they are passionate about and how they might express them in their own ways. There are other kinds of issues we do well to respond to, such as the problem of suffering, the reality of revenge, and loneliness.” 

“I hope the book will stimulate thinking and discussion and encourage people in their Christian discipleship.” 

United Theological College Principal Rev. Dr Peter Walker said the book reflected Christopher Walker’s gifts. 

“When one of Australia’s most experienced theologians turns his mind to the topic of discipleship, deep wisdom appears on every page,” he said. 

Meditations and Reflections for Christian Disciples is now available on Wayzgoose. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

