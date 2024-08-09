Gen Z: The Most Anxious Generation?

Despite significant advancements in mental health awareness and resources, Gen Z continues to face unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Numerous studies have labeled them as “the most anxious generation in history.” But why is this the case? What factors contribute to Gen Z’s heightened vulnerability to these mental health challenges?

One significant factor is the pervasive influence of the digital world on Gen Z’s lives. As the first generation to grow up with smartphones, social media, and the internet at their fingertips, they have experienced a profound shift in how they interact with the world. This shift has both positive and negative consequences, with the latter often leading to feelings of anxiety and inadequacy.

The constant exposure to curated, idealised versions of life online can create unrealistic expectations and comparisons. Social media platforms often portray a distorted reality, leading to feelings of inadequacy, isolation, and anxiety. The constant pressure to measure up to these unrealistic standards can take a toll on mental health.

Furthermore, the digital age has given rise to the “anxiety economy.” Social media platforms are designed to capture and hold users’ attention, often by playing on their fears and insecurities. This can lead to a barrage of content that feeds into Gen Z’s anxieties, creating a vicious cycle where anxiety drives engagement, and engagement drives more anxiety.

Technology isn’t the only factor contributing to Gen Z’s anxiety. Changes in parenting styles and education have also played a role. Many young people today have been raised in an environment where failure, disappointment, and risk are to be avoided at all costs. While well-intentioned, this overprotective approach can hinder the development of resilience, a crucial trait for managing anxiety and stress.

In previous generations, children were given more freedom to explore, take risks, and learn from their mistakes. However, for Gen Z, childhood has become more structured, more supervised, and more sheltered. This lack of exposure to real-world challenges can make it difficult for young people to cope with the inevitable difficulties and uncertainties of adult life.

Schools have also contributed to the anxiety epidemic by prioritizing emotional safety over intellectual challenge. The creation of “safe spaces” and the use of trigger warnings, while intended to protect students, may inadvertently reinforce anxiety. By insulating young people from discomfort, these measures can make them more sensitive to it, perpetuating the cycle of anxiety.

Another factor contributing to Gen Z’s anxiety is the overwhelming array of choices they face in nearly every aspect of life. While choice is often seen as a good thing, too many options can lead to paralysis, self-doubt, and anxiety. The pressure to make the “right” choices can be immense, especially in a world where social media constantly reminds them of what others are achieving.

The sense of economic instability, climate change, and political polarisation further compounds Gen Z’s anxiety. The future may seem uncertain and bleak, adding to the weight of the challenges they face.

To help Gen Z navigate these challenges, it’s essential to rebuild resilience. This involves finding a balance between protection and challenge, allowing young people to take risks, make mistakes, and learn from their experiences.

Schools should also shift their focus from prioritising emotional comfort to intellectual challenge. By equipping students with the tools to manage discomfort and uncertainty, schools can help them develop the resilience they need to thrive.

On a broader level, society needs to reconsider its relationship with technology, particularly social media. Promoting digital literacy and teaching young people how to engage with online content in a healthy, balanced way can help mitigate the negative impacts of social media.

Gen Z is a generation at a crossroads. They face significant challenges, but they also have the potential to overcome them. By understanding the factors that contribute to their anxiety and taking steps to address them, we can help this generation build the resilience they need to thrive. The future may be uncertain, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right support, tools, and mindset, Gen Z can navigate the complexities of the modern world with confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose.

Photo by Andrew Neel from Pexels.com