David Hay takes up Vital Leadership Team role

David Hay is the new Formation and Education Facilitator: Ethical Ministry and Ministry of Pastor.

The role is part of the Vital Leadership Team. Mr Hay is responsible for Ethical Ministry training (both the Foundations course and the Refreshers) and the education and formation of the Ministry of Pastor, with a focus on the Synod’s Southern regions.

“I have a clear sense of call and vocation to use my gifts and skills to support and enable others in their ministry and to help them live out their call to the best of their abilities,” Mr Hay said.

“This role provides a wonderful opportunity to support others in their ministries. My hope is that my work will enrich and bless their efforts as they minister in the communities they serve. Additionally, I am excited to be working with Rhonda White as part of the team resourcing the Ministry of Pastor.”

Mr Hay will work in the role on a part-time basis, while also being the primary carer for his12-month-old daughter. His wife, Rev. Amanda Hay, is also about to commence a new role: her new placement at Tuggeranong Uniting Church.