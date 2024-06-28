From Berowra to Tuggeranong

Rev. Amanda Hay will be Tuggeranong Uniting Church’s new minister.

“I’ve always been impressed with Tuggeranong’s commitment to social justice and inclusivity but more than anything, what stood out to me was their willingness to explore and adapt to the world around them and the different expressions of what church could be,” Rev. Hay said.

“I am looking forward to working in a team of exceptionally talented lay and ordained ministry agents who are prepared to explore and enact God’s love in the Tuggeranong region and beyond. I look forward to the challenge of this new ministry role and my family getting to connect with old and new friends in the Canberra Region Presbytery.”

When asked by Insights as to what people could pray for, she said, “Prayer for smooth transitions and a continued sense of God’s hand taking ours and leading us where we need to go. Prayer for Berowra Uniting Church and their continued ministry and for Tuggeranong as they prepare for the Hay family arrival.”

Rev. Elizabeth Raine was previously the minister at Tuggeranong Uniting Church, before her retirement from ministry at the end of 2022.

“Discerning that it is time to move onto a new placement is never easy for the ministry agent or the placement and since COVID, we have had so many ministry agents move or retire,” Rev. Hay said.



“While there is discomfort and pain in the midst of change, I think it’s important to remember that we follow a God whose Spirit dances and weaves through our lives in directions we never thought it would take us and to find comfort and courage in that.”

