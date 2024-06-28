  • Home
  • Features
    How Christians Can Respond to a Scary World
    How Christians Can Respond to a Scary World
    “It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing all your life” 
    “It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing all your life” 
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
    A Conversation with Generative AI
    A Conversation with Generative AI
  • Reviews
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
  • News
Home
Leichhardt Uniting Church to Pay the Rent

Leichhardt Uniting Church to Pay the Rent

Leichhardt Uniting Church recently decided at a church council meeting to ‘pay the rent’. The congregation will give 10 percent of offerings to two First Nations-led initiatives.

Rev. Radhika Sukukumar-White is one of Leichhardt ministers at Leidchardt Uniting Church.

 “Reparation is a stronger and more just paradigm for relationship with First Peoples than reconciliation,” she said.

“This is particularly important because churches like LUC continue to operate on sovereign, unceded land.”

“Reparation is rightly demanding, sacrificial, practical. It is biblical and it must be ongoing. Reconciliation is God’s work; reparation is ours.”

The congregation previously sought advice from Nathan Tyson, Synod’s Head of First Peoples Strategy and Engagement.

Followings his recommendations, Leidchardt Uniting Church has committed to support the First Peoples Theological Scholarship, which supports First peoples to undertake theological study. The church will also support Deadly Connections, a Sydney-based, Aboriginal-led not-for-profit providing support to break cycles of systemic racism, disadvantage and trauma.

“At LUC, we choose to pay the rent to acknowledge that we are on stolen land,” said, Alex Long, chairperson of Leichhardt Uniting Church Council. 

“The land we are on was forcibly taken from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the colonial systems continue to exclude and oppress our First Nations siblings.”

  • Read more about the Synod’s First Peoples Strategy here.

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top