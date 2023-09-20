  • Home
Home
Tuggeranong Uniting Church to host closure of ministry service for Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine

On Sunday, 24 September, Tuggeranong Uniting Church will host a service to mark Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine’s closure of ministry.

Rev. Dr Raine is retiring from ministry after serving the Uniting Church for decades.

James Ellis is a ministry candidate who was previously part of Tuggeranong’s congregation. He said the Uniting Church had benefited greatly from her ministry.

“Elizabeth has inspired people across the theological spectrum,” Mr Ellis said.

“I’ve never seen one person able to speak to the hearts of “liberals” and “conservatives” in the way she can.”

“Elizabeth has such a respect and knowledge for the scriptures that every conversation about the Bible with her is a learning moment. She embodies the best of what the church of the ages called the “teaching elder”. We are the better for it.”

Tuggeranong Uniting Church is the only Uniting Church in the suburbs to the south of Canberra. Rev. Dr Raine has been in placement there since December 2019. During this time, the congregation has grown, including a new service as part of its Rainbow Christian Alliance community.

Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine’s closure of ministry service takes place at Tuggeranong Uniting Church on Sunday, 24 September at 2:30 pm. The service will be streamed online via Zoom. To stream the service, visit Tuggeranong Uniting Church’s website and click ‘Sunday Worship on Zoom’.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

