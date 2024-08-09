Djinggi Program expanded in NSW

Aboriginal students from around the state will now have greater access to a program designed to provide work experience and qualifications while still at school.

NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, announced a new round of the Djinggi School-Based Traineeship Program while visiting students completing school-based traineeships at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo earlier this week.

The Djinggi Program, funded by the NSW Department of Education’s Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant, offers Aboriginal students undertaking the HSC, the opportunity to become school-based trainees.

Djinggi, meaning stars in the Yuin language, plays a critical role in building the next generation of Aboriginal professionals within the Department of Education, as student trainees will work in public schools, preschools, or the department’s corporate offices.

The 2024 Program is set to expand its reach, offering opportunities up to 100 Aboriginal public-school students. Last year, the Program was open to 50 students, with a 90 percent completion rate.

Over two years, students will balance school, paid work, and training, earning a qualification that contributes to their HSC (Higher School Certificate).

Prue Car is NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning.

“Last year I had the opportunity to see first-hand the incredible impact this collaboration had on our First Nations students, and I am pleased the NSW Government is expanding this program to reach more young people,” Ms Car said.