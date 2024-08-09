  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Djinggi Program expanded in NSW

Djinggi Program expanded in NSW

Aboriginal students from around the state will now have greater access to a program designed to provide work experience and qualifications while still at school.

NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, announced a new round of the Djinggi School-Based Traineeship Program while visiting students completing school-based traineeships at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo earlier this week.

The Djinggi Program, funded by the NSW Department of Education’s Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant, offers Aboriginal students undertaking the HSC, the opportunity to become school-based trainees. 

Djinggi, meaning stars in the Yuin language, plays a critical role in building the next generation of Aboriginal professionals within the Department of Education, as student trainees will work in public schools, preschools, or the department’s corporate offices.

The 2024 Program is set to expand its reach, offering opportunities up to 100 Aboriginal public-school students. Last year, the Program was open to 50 students, with a 90 percent completion rate.

Over two years, students will balance school, paid work, and training, earning a qualification that contributes to their HSC (Higher School Certificate).

Prue Car is NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning. 

“Last year I had the opportunity to see first-hand the incredible impact this collaboration had on our First Nations students, and I am pleased the NSW Government is expanding this program to reach more young people,” Ms Car said.

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top