Following the Climate Conference in May, the Uniting Advocacy team and the Synod of NSW and the ACT have developed new climate banners for Uniting Church congregations.

The Uniting Advocacy team has 60 banners to distribute and are calling on congregations to commit to hanging them outside their church building by 14 September.

There are five messages to choose from:

Killing the Planet is Against Our Religion

Climate Justice Leave No-one behind

Climate Action Now! For Our Children’s Sake

Let’s Build a Better, Cleaner, Fairer Climate Future

Climate Justice! We Stand with Our Pacific Neighbours

The Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) is also selling customisable banners .

ARRCC is planning 10 days of climate action from 14 to 24 September. During this time, ARRCC is urging people of all faiths around Australia to publicly call for a clear plan to solve the climate crisis and move boldly away from fossil fuels towards a sustainable future.

People of faith will join senior faith leaders at high profile places of worship to see the unfurling of giant banners calling for climate action.

More information is available including:

A two-page information sheet with everything you need to know

A poster to put up at your place of worship A Short blurb for newsletters

The Facebook event

For more information, contact Dharshini Perera – aperera@uniting.org or Jon O’Brien – joobrien@uniting.org.