  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Calling for climate action

Calling for climate action

 Following the Climate Conference in May, the Uniting Advocacy team and the Synod of NSW and the ACT have developed new climate banners for Uniting Church congregations.  

The Uniting Advocacy team has 60 banners to distribute and are calling on congregations to commit to hanging them outside their church building by 14 September.

There are five messages to choose from: 

  • Killing the Planet is Against Our Religion 
  • Climate Justice Leave No-one behind 
  • Climate Action Now! For Our Children’s Sake 
  • Let’s Build a Better, Cleaner, Fairer Climate Future 
  • Climate Justice! We Stand with Our Pacific Neighbours 

There are five messages to choose from: 

  • Killing the Planet is Against Our Religion 
  • Climate Justice Leave No-one behind 
  • Climate Action Now! For Our Children’s Sake 
  • Let’s Build a Better, Cleaner, Fairer Climate Future 
  • Climate Justice! We Stand with Our Pacific Neighbours 

The Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) is also selling customisable banners .  

ARRCC is planning 10 days of climate action from 14 to 24 September. During this time, ARRCC is urging people of all faiths around Australia to publicly call for a clear plan to solve the climate crisis and move boldly away from fossil fuels towards a sustainable future.   

People of faith will join senior faith leaders at high profile places of worship to see the unfurling of giant banners calling for climate action.  

More information is available including:  

A two-page information sheet with everything you need to know 

poster to put up at your place of worship A Short blurb for newsletters 

The Facebook event  

For more information, contact Dharshini Perera – aperera@uniting.org or Jon O’Brien – joobrien@uniting.org.   

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top