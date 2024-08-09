  • Home
Sounds of Sunday to showcase HSC music works

On Sunday, 1 September, Springwood Uniting Church will host Year 12 HSC students, who will present their performance pieces. 

The event starts at 10.45 am for morning tea, with the concert commencing at 11.30am for one hour.  

The performance is part of Springwood Uniting Church’s Sounds of Sunday series.  

Congregation minister Rev. Leigh Gardiner previously told Insights that this series aims to support local artists, as part of the church’s wider ministry.  

“One project was a concert series giving a platform to local musicians of all levels but including perhaps students needing performance practice for their HSC as an example,” Rev. Gardiner explained. 

Entry is by donation which will go to the school music department. 

For more information on Springwood Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page.  

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

