Christmas Story Takes Readers Inside the Bethlehem Barn

In her new book, Bethlehem Barn, author Debra Westgate-Silva gives young audiences a lighthearted retelling of the classic Christmas story, from the animals’ point of view.

“The story was inspired by a church service I attended several years ago when a minister mentioned an ancient legend that for one hour on Christmas Eve, animals are given the gift of speech,” Ms Westgate-Silva said.

“My goal was to create a fun story that children would want to read over and over that focuses on the true meaning of Christmas and the spirit of giving, caring and community.”

With soft artwork and an animal cast, Bethlehem Barn is geared toward children ages four to eight, and aims to entertain while teaching the foundational Christmas story.

Debra Westgate-Silva is a writer who worked in public education and child advocacy. She is involved with Love Smiles, a pediatric cancer foundation that partners with authors to share stories with patients and families, read by the authors themselves. She is also involved with organisations that promote childhood literacy and causes related to child welfare.

For more information about the author, visit her official website and connect with her on Facebook.