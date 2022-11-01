  • Home
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Asexuality and the Church
    Asexuality and the Church
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Christmas Story Takes Readers Inside the Bethlehem Barn

Christmas Story Takes Readers Inside the Bethlehem Barn

In her new book, Bethlehem Barn, author Debra Westgate-Silva gives young audiences a lighthearted retelling of the classic Christmas story, from the animals’ point of view.  

“The story was inspired by a church service I attended several years ago when a minister mentioned an ancient legend that for one hour on Christmas Eve, animals are given the gift of speech,” Ms Westgate-Silva said.

“My goal was to create a fun story that children would want to read over and over that focuses on the true meaning of Christmas and the spirit of giving, caring and community.”

With soft artwork and an animal cast, Bethlehem Barn is geared toward children ages four to eight, and aims to entertain while teaching the foundational Christmas story.

Debra Westgate-Silva is a writer who worked in public education and child advocacy. She is involved with Love Smiles, a pediatric cancer foundation that partners with authors to share stories with patients and families, read by the authors themselves. She is also involved with organisations that promote childhood literacy and causes related to child welfare.

For more information about the author, visit her official website and connect with her on Facebook.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia's Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members.

