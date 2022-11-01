Margaret Jurd College launches Christmas appeal

Margaret Jurd College has launched its annual Christmas Hamper appeal.

The appeal involves the College putting together Christmas hampers for local families in need, as well as maintaining their local Community Pantry of essential food items.

Hampers include leg ham, fruit and vegetable items, pantry items, snacks and Christmas treats.



Donors can donate half a hamper for $60 or a whole hamper for $120. Donations are tax deductable and the name of the donor can be included in each hamper.

Margaret Jurd College is an alternative secondary college for young people in years 9 to 12, operated by the Uniting Church.

To donate to Margaret Jurd College’s Christmas Hamper appeal via Cash or Bank Transfer, email Donate@mjc.nsw.edu.au or contact Alison or Sarah from the Wellbeing Team on 0249 517 314. Donations close on Friday, 18 November 2022.