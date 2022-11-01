Springwood Uniting Church Fair Trade Market returns

Springwood is once again hosting a Fair Trade Market on Saturday 12 November.



Rev. Leigh Gardiner is one of Springwood Uniting Church’s ministers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and purchase gifts that give twice (or more),” she said.

“You will be supporting families and small communities in poor nations as well as finding beautiful, hand crafted, unique gifts including toys, clothing, jewellery, handcrafts, food and beverage items.’

The Fair Trade Fair is an annual tradition and part of Springwood Uniting Church’s ongoing commitment.

Springwood Uniting Church’s Fair Trade Fair takes place at Saturday, 12 November from 9am to 2pm.