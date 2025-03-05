Christianity Today Releases Easter Devotional: The Road to Joy

In preparation for the Easter season, Christianity Today has unveiled a new digital devotional, The Road to Joy, designed for individuals, small groups, and congregations seeking spiritual renewal during Lent and Easter.

This 15-session devotional guides readers through a reflective journey, helping them prepare their hearts for Easter. Structured in three distinct sections, The Road to Joy provides:

Six devotions focusing on humanity’s sinful nature, beginning with Ash Wednesday and continuing through the five Sundays of Lent.

Six devotions exploring Christ’s character and sacrificial love, leading into deeper meditation during Holy Week.

Three devotions dedicated to Easter and its aftermath, celebrating the hope and joy found in Christ’s resurrection.

Ronnie Martin, Editor of The Road to Joy, emphasises the significance of the Lenten season, highlighting its contrast to the joyful anticipation of Advent. He notes that while Lent is traditionally observed with repentance and self-denial, it ultimately leads to the joyful culmination of Christ’s resurrection.

“The days leading to the Resurrection of Jesus Christ (the Lenten season) are some of the most significant of the year for many Christians in a variety of theological traditions,” Martin explains. “While it is right and good for Christians to enter into a time of somber reflection as we look to the Cross, we don’t want to forget that this is a road with a joyful conclusion—the resurrection of Christ.”

Using the imagery of a journey, The Road to Joy encourages believers to embrace both the challenges and rewards of faith, drawing parallels between personal salvation stories and the path to Easter. Through reflection and meditation, readers are invited to experience renewed hope as they remember Christ’s sacrifice and triumph.

The Road to Joy is now available in digital format for those seeking a meaningful devotional experience this Easter season.

Find out more and purchase The Road to Joy here.