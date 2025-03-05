Cyclone Alfred Updates

DRCN Chaplains Help Lismore Community Prepare, School and Supermarkets close as communities brace for landfall in the early hours of Saturday morning, 10,000 without power in the NSW

March 6, 5.15PM AEST – Emergency Evacuations Ordered in Northern NSW as Cyclone Alfred Approaches

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued urgent evacuation orders for multiple areas in northern New South Wales due to severe flooding risks. Residents in Lismore CBD, East Lismore, North Lismore, South Lismore, Uki and surrounds, Fingal Head, Kyogle North, Kyogle and surrounds, East Coraki, Coraki Caravan Park, Bungawalbin and surrounds, Billinudgel and the Pocket, and Richmond Terrace must evacuate before 9pm AEDT.

The SES warned that heavy rainfall is expected to close evacuation routes, potentially leaving those who stay without power, water, or essential services. “It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of floodwater,” the agency stated.

Meanwhile, approximately 10,000 homes and businesses in northern NSW have lost power due to strong winds damaging electricity networks. Energy provider Essential Energy has warned that repairs may take time.

Cyclone Alfred remains on track to cross the Southern Moreton Bay Islands near Brisbane late Friday or early Saturday. The Bureau of Meteorology expects the storm to hit as a Category 2 system, bringing winds of up to 150km/h.

March 6, 1.15PM AEST – Schools and Supermarkets Close Ahead of Cyclone Alfred

Supermarkets and schools in northern NSW and South East Queensland are shutting down as Tropical Cyclone Alfred approaches.

Coles has closed multiple stores, including locations in Brisbane, Loganholme, the Gold Coast, and northern NSW towns like Ballina, Tweed Heads, and Murwillumbah. Some stores remain open, but trading hours may change. Woolworths is also adjusting store hours, with Brisbane locations closing early.

Nearly 300 schools in north-east NSW have closed due to flooding risks, with plans to reopen Monday unless the cyclone’s landfall is delayed. Authorities urge residents to stay updated on closures.

March 6, 11.02AM AEST – Here are some of the latest developments

Cyclone Alfred has slowed down considerably as it moves towards the Queensland coast, and could make landfall much later than previously predicted. The latest Bureau of Meteorology modelling from early Thursday morning suggests Alfred could make landfall about 4pm on Friday (Queensland time).

Queensland’s south-east and northern NSW have begun to shut down as authorities bolster the region.

NSW SES issued a flood evacuation warning for Tweed Heads, Ballina, South Golden Beach, Pottsville and Hastings Point.

Schools, public transport, major roads and airports are closed today, with elective surgeries also put on hold, but emergency departments remain open.

NSW Premier Chris Minns urged Northern Rivers residents to prepare, just three years after flooding devastated the region, saying today is the “day to act” and to avoid floodwaters.

March 6 , 9AM AEST — Chaplains Help Lismore Community Prepare for Cyclone Alfred

The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN) chaplains are on the ground in Northern NSW helping the Lismore community prepare for the expected landfall of Tropical Cyclone Alfred on Friday morning.

Heavy rains and strong winds are already slamming the regional town, as residents hurriedly and anxiously prepare for the large weather system described by authorities as three natural disasters in one.

Alfred, classified as a Category 1 system on Monday, is intensifying off Queensland’s coast and is expected to be one of the most destructive in the region in decades. If Alfred makes landfall as projected, it will be the first cyclone to directly impact Brisbane since Nancy in 1990.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese says: “I want residents in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales to know that we are prepared. We will get through this – together.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns is urging Northern Rivers residents to prepare, just three years after flooding devastated the region, saying Thursday was the “day to act” and to avoid floodwaters.

“Residents and business owners are packing sandbags and boarding up their properties, ominously many of these properties are still boarded up since the floods devastated the town exactly three years ago. Many residents and business owners were forced to abandon them due to the high costs of rebuilding,” Director of the DRCN, Rev. Dr Mark Layson said.

“The community has already gone through so much heartache, and this event will be very emotionally and psychologically triggering. We have a large team of chaplains who are already travelling to the area to provide much needed emotional and spiritual assistance. We have had a team of chaplains present in the business community of Lismore for the last year and anticipate providing support over the coming days, week, and then for many years to come,” Rev. Layson said.

More than 120 schools in the northern NSW have been closed, airports shut, and 15 evacuation centres set-up in anticipation of the event.

The Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW & ACT, Mata Havea Hiliau, prayed for the welfare of all those involved.

“Let’s pray for those communities that have been impacted, and for those first responders, emergency services, and here as a church, our Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network. May we stand together, not only in prayer, but see what we can do practically in response to this disaster,”

The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (NSW/ACT) is a ecumenical network of Chaplains established to assist people in NSW and ACT who have been affected by disasters and major emergencies within their communities.

The network was established in 2009 by the Uniting Church (Synod of NSW and ACT) and is made-up of more than 400 trained disaster chaplains who are from 15 different faith groups and diverse backgrounds.

