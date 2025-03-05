Australians Urged to Take Action with 40-Day Challenge to Combat Climate Change

As climate change intensifies, Australians are being called to take action through 40 For the Future, a new 40-day challenge designed to reduce carbon footprints while raising funds for vulnerable communities on the frontlines of environmental disasters.

Launched by the charity UnitingWorld, 40 For the Future runs from March 5 to April 17, encouraging participants to adopt sustainable lifestyle changes while supporting climate resilience initiatives in the Pacific, Asia, and Africa. The challenge is structured around four key themes: reducing meat consumption, embracing sustainable transport, cutting energy use, and minimizing waste.

Dr. Sureka Goringe, National Director at UnitingWorld, emphasized the power of collective action: “We all have a role to play in combating climate change, and 40 For the Future gives us a platform to take action. It’s not just about personal change—it’s about raising funds to support those most affected and ensuring a better, fairer future for all.”

While climate change affects everyone, its impacts are felt most acutely in vulnerable communities—many of which contribute the least to global emissions. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and food insecurity threaten millions of lives, with the World Bank estimating that 132 million people could be pushed into poverty by 2030 due to climate-related disasters.

Participants in 40 For the Future can choose one of four challenges:

Food 40: Reducing meat and dairy consumption, or cutting food waste.

Reducing meat and dairy consumption, or cutting food waste. Transport 40: Choosing public transport, walking, or biking instead of driving.

Choosing public transport, walking, or biking instead of driving. Energy 40: Lowering energy use through small daily changes.

Lowering energy use through small daily changes. Thrifty 40: Minimizing waste by reusing, recycling, and choosing sustainable products.

Funds raised through the challenge will support tree planting, disaster preparedness training, farming tools, clean drinking water, and stocking evacuation centres in communities most affected by climate change.

Signing up is simple: choose a challenge, set a fundraising goal, and invite friends and family to support the cause.

With 40 For the Future, Australians have a chance to turn personal action into global impact—one small change at a time.