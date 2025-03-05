Gather25 Streamed Live Sessions in 87 Languages Across Seven Continents for 25 Hours, Breaking Global Boundaries

March 4, 2025—Gather25 has made history, bringing together over seven million Christians from 225 countries and territories in a groundbreaking 25-hour global event. Leveraging the latest in AI-driven translation, livestream technology, and satellite broadcasting, the gathering transcended physical and language barriers, uniting believers across seven continents in worship, prayer, and a call to action.

For the first time, AI-enabled real-time translation made Gather25 accessible in 87 languages, allowing people from remote villages to major cities to join the event through live sessions from the United States, New Zealand, Malaysia, Romania, Rwanda, the United Kingdom, and Peru. The event was broadcast on TBN, streamed online, and hosted in more than 21,000 churches and homes worldwide.

The global church responded with enthusiasm. From Cebu City, Philippines, where over 5,000 people gathered outdoors to participate, to Antarctica, where scientists and researchers at the Chapel of the Snows joined in worship, the event showcased the unifying power of faith. In the United States, over 117,000 prison inmates tuned in via the PandoApp from God Behind Bars, underscoring Gather25’s ability to reach people in all walks of life.

Gather25 featured powerful testimonies of faith, including stories from persecuted Christians around the world. The event sent a clear message: the global Church is not shrinking—it’s growing.

A lineup of influential speakers and worship artists, including Jennie Allen, Christine Caine, Tim Godfrey, Sergio Hornung, Matt Maher, Dr. Charles Mugisha, Matt Redman, Sinach, Andres Spyker, Mark Varughese, Rick Warren, and Darlene Zschech, led prayers, sermons, and worship sessions. The focus was on mobilizing believers to pray, share the Gospel, and support initiatives in Bible translation, church planting, pastoral training, and poverty relief.

Jennie Allen, founder of Gather25, reflected on the event’s impact: “The only way this happens—that denominations, countries, and continents come together—is through prayer. Gather25 was a glimpse of heaven—believers from every nation, tribe, and language uniting with one mission: to make Jesus known.”

Pastor Mmbongya from Malawi’s Dzaleka Refugee Camp shared a moving testimony: “We thank Jesus for the global Church gathering here. We have seen the Holy Spirit move through prayer and worship, bringing powerful encounters.”

Gather25’s impact was strengthened through partnerships with organizations such as YouVersion Bible App, Finishing the Task, World Evangelical Alliance, RightNow Media, Bible Gateway, Revive Europe, and Arise Asia. TBN’s broadcasts throughout the weekend reached a potential two billion viewers worldwide, ensuring that the message of faith and unity was heard on an unprecedented scale.

As Gather25 concluded, the resounding call was clear: the Gospel must advance, and it’s time for the global Church to rise together like never before.