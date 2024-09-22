Children’s Week 2024: Celebrating the Rights and Achievements of Children

The NSW Advocate for Children and Young People, Zoë Robinson, is encouraging all communities across the state to join in celebrating NSW Children’s Week, a week dedicated to raising awareness of the needs, rights, and achievements of children.

“Children’s Week is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the incredible children of NSW, and to ensure that their voices are heard,” Ms Robinson said.

“In NSW, there are over 1.8 million children and young people aged 0-18, each with unique experiences, dreams, and aspirations. It is essential that we create a society where all children feel safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential.”

This year’s Children’s Week theme is based on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Article 24. The theme focuses on the right of children to a clean and safe environment.

In 2021, there were more than 1.8 million children and young people aged between 0-18 in NSW, representing a diverse and vibrant community. Of these, 114,923 identified as being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, underscoring the importance of highlighting the important culture of our First Nations children*.

“NSW is home to a rich tapestry of cultures, and it is vital that we celebrate the diversity of our children and young people,” Ms Robinson said.

“By understanding and respecting different cultures, we can create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all children.”

NSW Children’s Week will be celebrated from Saturday, 19 October to Sunday, 27 October 2024. Throughout the week, communities across the state will be hosting a variety of events and activities, including workshops, performances, and community gatherings.

To find out more about Children Week visit www.acyp.nsw.gov.au or visit your local council’s website to see what events are taking place near you.

