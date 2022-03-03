  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Tuggeranong marks Ash Wednesday
    Tuggeranong marks Ash Wednesday
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
  • Reviews
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
  • News
  • Events
Home
Children’s book addresses big questions

Children’s book addresses big questions

Review: Thoughts that feel so big

Written by Michelle Abel

Illustrated by Nick Mattiske

Published by Wipf and Stock

Anyone who has (or works with) children old enough to ask big questions knows the struggle (and occasional panic) that can come with addressing these.

As adults, we so often want to rush to respond to their young, probing inquiries, often to simply assuage their worries. And yet, it is too easy to be dismissive or too quick to respond to children’s questions, or to come up with answers that will not always fit. For Christians, this can all too often involve imparting an overly simplistic theology that young people will reject or question as they grow older.  

In an attempt to wrestle with some of the big questions that her niece, Isabella, has asked her, writer Michelle Abel wrote a book that explores some of life’s bigger questions.

The book addresses where we can see God in a variety of settings, ranging from nature to the city in which we live to even losing a loved one.

Charmingly illustrated by artist (and regular Insights reviewer) Nick Mattiske, Thoughts that feel so big’s visuals help its young audience put a frame of reference to the deeper questions that it provokes.

Perhaps the book’s biggest strength lies in how it does not over-simplify. As Ms Abel writes, “It’s ok to ask why. Some answers are late, some answers never arrive.”

While Christians so often aim to answer so many questions about the faith we have, it is worth noting that the absence of answers is itself a biblical theme, addressed so often by the Psalmist and in the Book of Job, where God does not answer as to why suffering happens.

The book is aimed at a “Birth to 12 year old” audience, but its themes are definitely suited towards people of all ages. It should be noted that some of Thoughts that feel so big themes, such as saying goodbye to a loved one, can be heavy for children. As such, it is recommended with the advice that adults prepare to discuss these themes with younger readers once it is complete.  

Thoughts that feel so big is available now

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Much of what tweens and teenagers know about the R…
After a three-and-a-half-year absence and an unbel…
👀 eSafety is looking for 20 young Australians to j…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top