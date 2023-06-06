Charitable giving? There’s an app for that

A new app released by Open Doors Australia CEO, Mike Gore and his co-founder Joce Goto gives Australians the ability to donate to over 39,000 charities.

The founders say their new app, Charitabl, makes giving easier.

Charitabl. does not take a commission on donations and is free for charities to use, although the designers are marketing a premium version.

Clean Up Australia is one of the founding partners.

Jenny Geddes is Clean up Australia CEO.

“We’re passionate about ensuring that as a charity we operate as efficiently as possible when it comes to income and expenses,” Ms Geddes said.

“We’ve chosen to get involved with Charitabl. because we believe their goal of centralising giving and reducing fundraising costs for charities is important. Giving through the Charitabl app is an economical way to support the important environmental work we do.”

Co-founder Mike Gore worked in the not-for-profit space for 15 years, most recently as CEO of Open Doors Australia.

“We saw how the charity sector has been plagued by unreliable payment tech and lack of centralisation for years. We built Charitabl. because we know how needed it is, and how much of a game changer the app would be for Australian charities.”

Mr Goto said he is confident the app is the start of something much bigger then they originally planned.

“Going from working for a charity to creating a tech non-for-profit has been an incredible journey, But God is the ultimate disruptor when it comes to shaking up our career plans,” he said.

“We never knew how much greater our impact could be by creating an app to help the people we are so passionate about serving. Seeing where Chartiabl. is meeting the needs of charities all over Australia is both exciting and humbling – and this is just the beginning.” Mr Goto said.

According to research conducted by McCrindle, 82 percent of Australians give to charities or not-for-profit organisations.

For more information visit the website here or on Instagram.

You can download the app here.