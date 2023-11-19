Ceasefire deal reached in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four day ceasefire, interrupting over a month of violence on the Gaza Strip.



Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release 50 Israeli hostages they are currently holding. Israel will release 150 Palestinian women and children currently held in Israeli prisons.



According to reports from Al Jazeera, humanitarian aid convoys will be allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave as part of the deal.

The reported ceasefire comes a day after BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa called for Israel to end its attacks. It also comes after reports that there is concern among Christians in the region that the conflict may see their complete removal from Gaza.

At least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

The latest round of violence began in retaliation to Hamas attacking a music festival, killing at least 260 Israelis, while taking others hostage. The attack is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history.

Gaza is a small strip of land approximately 41 kilometres long and six to 12 kilometres wide, is home to a population of about two million people. The area has been under the control of Hamas since 2006, and the Israeli government has imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on the area, rendering it an ‘open-air prison.’

UNICEF has announced an appeal for donations to fund emergency aid into Gaza during the ceasefire. For more information and to donate, visit the official website here.